Sunny and Mild on Thursday

Clear skies with lows in the 40s later tonight. We may tie the record high temp tomorrow of 68. High pressure will keep our weather quiet through the weekend. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons expected. High temps will be above average with forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s. The average high temp is 56 degrees. We'll still stay dry on Monday. Breezy with a slight chance of showers on Christmas Eve. Christmas looks pleasant with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny.