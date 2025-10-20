Sunny and mild as we look towards the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Calm winds. Low: 60°

MONDAY: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 81°

TUESDAY: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 81°

The work week ahead is getting into formation! We are looking at a very consistent temperature outlook to kick of the week of October 20th, with temperatures slightly warmer than average. Highs in the low 80s expected through Saturday.

Sunny skies will hang out in Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning a weak low-pressure system migrates into Nevada - but we won't see too much of an impact locally beyond some cloud cover and a slight dip in temperatures, with slightly stronger breezes. Ultimately, it will not disrupt the mild nature of the week ahead.