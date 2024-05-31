Sunny and Hotter on Friday

Clear and mild through the overnight hours. Lows in the 60s and 70s. Sunny, dry and hot weather will continue through the week as high pressure remains overhead. Breezier on Saturday with gusts around 25 mph with a system passing north of our region. Less wind on Sunday. Highs will reach into the upper 90s and triple digits across the region each day.
Posted at 7:53 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 22:53:10-04
