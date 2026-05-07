TONIGHT: Clear Low: 68 ° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 98 ° Winds: S 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 99° Winds: SW 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Clear skies and mild temperatures overnight with lows in the 60s. Sunny and hot on Friday as high pressure stays over the region. Highs will reach into the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday. Our first 100 degree day of the year is on Sunday (Mother’s Day) and the triple digits will continue through midweek under sunny skies. Stay cool!