Sunny and Hot This Week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with temps in the 60s and 70s. Sunny, dry and hot through the rest of the work week and into early next week as high pressure is overhead. We'll have mild nights and hot afternoon. Lows in the 70s in the morning and highs will reach into the 90s and 100s in the late afternoon.
Posted at 8:02 PM, May 28, 2024
