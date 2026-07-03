Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and Hot 4th of July Weekend

Posted

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 76° Winds: SW 5-10
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 102° Winds: SW 5-15
SATURDAY: Sunny High: 104° Winds: SE 5-10

Thursday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and hot on Friday

Temps near one hundred

Clear skies with overnight temps in the 70s. Sunny skies with highs in the triple digits on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Seasonably hot temperatures for the 4th of July holiday weekend. Hotter temperatures next week and we may hit 110 degrees for the first time this year. Stay cool and hydrated!

Report a typo

Contact Us

Here's How to Keep KTNV on DIRECTV