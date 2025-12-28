Sunny and breezy Sunday ahead

TONIGHT: Clear skies. N NW winds 6-8 mph. Low: 42°

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. North winds 10-13mph with gusts up to 20mph. High: 58°

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. North winds 11-14mph with gusts up to 23mph. High: 59°

A nice Sunday is ahead for us in Southern Nevada tomorrow, though it will be on the chilly side! Temperatures are just a couple of degrees shy of the average and northerly breezes will keep things feeling cool — I'd recommend wearing a jacket, even though there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the region.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas surrounding Lake Mead and the rest of the Lower Colorado River Valley through Monday. Gusts up to 45mph are possible in this area creating choppy waters.

Mid-week we're tracking a return of rainy weather just in time for New Year's. We're still a ways out so the forecast will likely evolve, but at this time we're looking at a 40% chance of evening and overnight rain showers Wednesday evening in Las Vegas. Then, a 50% chance of showers on both Thursday (January 1st) and Friday. The CPC Outlook is forecasting wetter than average conditions for the Pacific Southwest for the first week of 2026.