Sunny and Breezy on Wednesday

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies tomorrow and turning breezy by the afternoon hours with gusts around 25 mph with a weather system moving through the region. Another system passes to the north on Friday and we’ll see wind gusts around 25mph. Las Vegas will stay dry and highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s through Memorial Day weekend.
Posted at 8:06 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 23:06:10-04
