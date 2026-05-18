Strong winds whip Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Windy with blowing dust. NW wind speeds 32 - 37mph. After midnight NW wind speeds 10-25mph. Gusts up to 55mph. Low: 60°

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. NE winds speeds 13-18mph. Gusts up to 30mph. High: 79°

TUESDAY: Pleasant and sunny. High: 84°

Very windy weather ramps up this Sunday with the National Weather Service issuing multiple High Wind Warnings. In Clark County, that alert will expire Monday morning at 5AM. Blowing dust and debris is reducing air quality levels and causing reduced visibility on the roads. Drive with caution and anticipate strong crosswinds. We've seen several power outages reported by NV Energy.

Temperatures drop significantly Monday due to this low-pressure system, and Las Vegas will see a highs in the upper 70s which is below average for this time of year. Breezes will stick around through Monday. Tuesday is expected to be more pleasant and sunny with diminishing wind and mild temps in the mid-80s. We'll return to the 90s by Thursday.