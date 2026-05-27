Strong Winds Continue Tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 62° Winds: SW 15-25 G35

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G 25

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 81° Winds: S 5-15 G 25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Still windy tonight

Sunny and breezy Wednesday

Highs in the eighties

Strong winds stick around through late tonight with gusts around 35 mph as an area of low pressure moves in. Breezy and cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Lighter winds by Friday as the low pressure system moves off to the east. Warmer weather returns this weekend with highs in the 90s. Triple digits by Monday.

Windy Advisory in effect until Wednesday 5 AM. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a pockets of blowing dust may develop. Dangerous boating conditions with enhanced wave heights expected.

