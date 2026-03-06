Strong Winds Continue in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:49° Winds:NW 10-15 G20

FRIDAY: Sunny High:66° Winds:NW 15-25 G30

SATURDAY: Sunny High:69° Winds:NW 15-25 G35



Thursday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

Windy again on Friday

Highs in the sixties

Mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny and windy on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. The Wind Advisory has been extended until Saturday 10 pm. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lighter winds and warmer temperatures return on Sunday. The dry and warm weather continues next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

