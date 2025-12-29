Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong wind gusts in Southern Nevada Monday

TONIGHT: Clear skies. N wind 10 mph. Low: 38°

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. N NE winds 10-14mph with gusts up to 22mph. High: 60°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 60°

Breezy and sunny conditions continue Monday in Southern Nevada.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas surrounding Lake Mead and the rest of the Lower Colorado River Valley. Gusts up to 45mph are possible in this area creating choppy waters.

A low pressure system is set to develop over the Baja Coast and head north in a few days which means more precipitation potential mid-week. Right now, models suggest a 50% chance of evening and overnight rain showers Wednesday evening in Las Vegas. Then, a 50% chance of showers on Thursday (January 1st) as well. That means you might want to keep your umbrella ready if you're outside ringing in the New Year here in Las Vegas!

