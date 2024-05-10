Stray Shower Today

LAS VEGAS — It's sunny and in the 60s early today. Las Vegas turns partly-to-mostly cloudy from midday through afternoon as a 10% shower chance develops. Highs return to the low 80s as north breezes range from 10-20 mph. Lows tonight drop to the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs rebound to the mid 80s Saturday as north winds linger at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon and evening in Las Vegas, but we'll likely stay dry. Low 90s arrive Sunday for Mother's Day alongside sunshine and northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Mid-and-upper 90s develop next week, the warmest we've been this year. Nighttime lows in the 60s this weekend climb to the low 70s next week as the heat ramps up.