Storms continue to pop up in the Las Vegas area

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 81°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. 20% showers & isolated t-storms. Calm winds. High: 99°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 104°

Heavy rain hit the Sandy Valley area Saturday triggering a Flash Flood Warning earlier this evening, but not a lot of rainfall made its way into the Las Vegas metropolitan area beyond the Spring Valley and Rhodes Ranch neighborhoods. We also saw some light rain falling in the Mount Charleston area with some gusty winds up to 30mph. Mostly cloudy skies hovered over the valley for much of the day, but we'll see more sunshine starting tomorrow.

Remaining monsoonal moisture in the Desert Southwest will bring Las Vegas a slight chance of rain and isolated t-storms Sunday before 11AM. In the afternoon, cloud cover will clear out and we'll see sunnier and warmer conditions. Our high temperature will remain below normal in the upper 90s.

Temperatures will continue to heat up as we head into the work week with a return to the triple digits by Monday.