Still Windy and Cool on Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:46° Winds:NE 5-15 G25

SATURDAY: Sunny High:69° Winds:NE 15-25 G30

SUNDAY: Sunny High:76° Winds:NE 5-15



Friday’s Haiku

Mid forties tonight

Still windy on Saturday

Highs near seventy

Mostly clear, cool and breezy tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Sunny and windy on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. The Wind Advisory is in effect until Saturday 10 pm. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, a few power outages may result and dangerous boating conditions. Lighter winds and warmer temperatures by Sunday as high pressure builds in. The dry and warm weather continues next week with highs in the low 80s as high pressure stays over the region.