Still Warm and Windy Tomorrow

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. More wind again on Thursday and temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. Stronger winds by Friday with gusts up to 40 mph. Cold front will move through Friday and that will drop temps back down this weekend. Highs will be back to the normal range for this time of the year and winds will be much lighter.
