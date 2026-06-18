Still Very Hot on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 83° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 106° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 103° Winds: SW 10-15 G 30



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and warm tonight

Highs still above one hundred

A little breezy

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Unseasonably hot weather continues Thursday with highs above 100 degrees. Breezy at times tomorrow and stronger winds on Friday as an area of low pressure moves in. Seasonable temperatures return this weekend. More heat next week a high pressure builds back in.

Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe and cool, everyone!