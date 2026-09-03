Still Sunny, Windy and Warm on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 72° Winds: SW 5-15
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G 30
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G 30
Wednesday’s Haiku
Seventies tonight
Nineties with sunshine Thursday
Gusty southwest winds
Mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny and windy on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. The breezy to windy conditions will stick around as a trough remains overhead and a few systems pass through the Pacific Northwest during the work week. Slight chance of showers and storms return Labor Day weekend. We’ll keep you posted!