Still Muggy, Stray Storm

LAS VEGAS — We start in the 80s this morning but it's quite muggy. Highs return to 109° as storms form over the mountains at midday and linger in the afternoon. A stray thundershower is also possible tonight as outflow winds from distant storms approach Southern Nevada. Lows tonight are near 90°. The storm chance climbs to 30% on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas; it looks like storms will be more numerous over the mountains and are more likely to drift east across the valley. Highs tomorrow reach 108° and with the humidity being outside won't feel great. The rain chance drops to 20% Sunday as southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph and the mugginess lingers. Monday is still breezy and humid with a high of 108° and the rain chance is only 10%. Southwest breezes linger Tuesday, bringing in less humid air, full sunshine, morning lows in the mid 80s, and afternoon highs near 106°. Highs remain a little above-average the rest of next week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.