Still Hot, Weekend Wind

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine. We'll hit the 90s by 9:00 a.m. and the 100s by 11 a.m. Highs reach 107° in Las Vegas, 103° in Pahrump, 107° in Mesquite, 110° in Overton, and 111° in Laughlin. Winds are light today, with gusts limited to 10-15 mph. Temperatures drop into the 90s at sunset and the 80s after midnight. Lows the next few nights remain in the low 80s. Las Vegas sizzles at 109° to start Father's Day weekend on Saturday. Southwest gusts reach 30 mph in the afternoon. Sunday peaks around 103° as gusts return to 30 mph in the daytime. A respite from the triple digits arrives early next week as low pressure digs into the Pacific Northwest. Highs range from 94° to 98° on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures late at night and early in the morning will be cooler, in the 70s, during this stretch. Triple digit heat quickly returns to Las Vegas next Thursday (104°) as summer officially begins. Highs will likely be near 110° the following weekend and beyond, so plan on a sizzling finish to what has been a sizzling month. No rain chances are anticipated over the next two weeks, which is typical for June.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.