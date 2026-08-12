Still Hot and Humid with Isolated Storms on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of isolated storms High: 101° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of isolated storms High: 98° Winds: S 5-15 G 25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Warm and muggy night

Hot and humid on Wednesday

Slight chance of t-storms

Chance of isolated storms this evening. Warm and muggy tonight with overnight lows near 90° Partly sunny with a chance of isolated storms Wednesday and that chance will continue the rest of the week. Highs in the triple digits tomorrow. Cooler temperatures starting on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s, but it’ll still be humid. Enjoy it. We’ll be back into the triple digits this weekend.

