Still Hot and Humid with Daily Storm Chances

TONIGHT: Chance of Showers & Storms Low: 90° Winds: S 5-15

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers & Storms High: 103° Winds: SE 5-15

SATURDAY: Chance of Showers & Storms High: 103° Winds: E 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Chance of thunderstorms

Hot and humid tomorrow

May see more t-storms

Chance of showers and storms continues through tonight. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 80s to low 90s. Monsoon pattern will stick around this week bringing moisture and daily chances of showers and storms, but there will be dry periods. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.