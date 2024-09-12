Still Hazy, Not as Hot

LAS VEGAS — The worst wildfire smoke from Southern California is south and east of Las Vegas today, but it's still hazy enough that our air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Light-to-moderate wildfire smoke may return to Southern Nevada on Friday, so we'll continue to watch air quality sensors and keep you posted.

Highs are limited to the low and mid 90s this afternoon with sunshine and winds dropping from 15 mph to under 10 mph. While we can still see triple digits as late as early October, a long stretch of highs in the 90s and 80s is here for the foreseeable future. Cooler nights are also here, with lows in the low 70s through the weekend and the low 60s early next week. Some cooler neighborhoods may be in the 50s Monday night! A return of humidity this weekend and Monday produces a small 10% rain chance Sunday and a 20% rain chance Monday. As the low pressure system responsible for those showers swings across the West, another drop in highs reaches Las Vegas. Look for highs in the mid 80s Monday through Thursday of next week. A rise back to low and mid 90s looks likely after that, but no triple digits (as we see things now).