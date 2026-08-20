Still Extremely Hot on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 109° Winds: S 5-15

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 105° Winds: S 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Warm temps overnight

The extreme heat continues

High temps near one ten

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Mostly sunny and extremely hot again on Thursday with above normal temps as high pressure remains over the region. Triple digit highs with overnight lows in the upper 80s. More humidity returns by Friday as high pressure settles over the four corners. This will bring a chance of showers and storms starting on Friday and into the weekend.