Still above average, but we get back to the 90s this week in Las Vegas

Monday's high temperature is expected to hit 100 degrees in Las Vegas - that's 15 degrees warmer than our seasonal average for October 7th. But good news, the heat is starting to make its way out. High pressure shifts to the east over the next few days and our temperatures will slowly start to drop throughout the workweek. Next weekend looks much better weather wise with highs in the low 90s!
