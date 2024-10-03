Staying Sunny and Hot

Clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. High pressure overhead will continue to give us sunny, dry and hot weather through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Friday for the Colorado River Valley. We could tie or break records this week. Slightly cooler by Monday, but still well above average for this time of year. Mid 90s by Wednesday.
