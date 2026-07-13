Spotty showers & t-storm chances start tonight in Las Vegas!

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. 20% showers & t-storms. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. 20% showers & t-storms. 106°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% showers & t-storms. 106°

Monsoonal moisture is pushing into the Desert Southwest with organized t-storm formation happening in northwest Arizona this evening. Not a whole lot of that moisture has organized in Southern Nevada as of 5:30 PM. STILL, we maintain a 20% chance of isolated showers and t-storms in the Las Vegas valley tonight until 10pm.

On Monday, model runs are showing more formation of storms to roll through Clark County after 11AM. When storms form, we could see sudden downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. We'll continue to track off-and-on storm activity throughout the work week due to this monsoonal flow.

Despite the shakeup, temperatures remain hot in Southern and will trend above average through the rest of the work week.