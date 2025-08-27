Spotty Showers and Storms on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 77 ° Winds: S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty showers and storms. High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers and storms. High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday's Haiku

Seventies tonight

Spotty t-storms tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms tonight. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. A few spotty showers and storms could linger into Wednesday and drier air moves in for Thursday and Friday with below average temperatures, highs in the 90s. Dry and warmer conditions return this Labor Day weekend with highs near 100 degrees both days. A slight chance of showers and storms on Monday (Labor Day).