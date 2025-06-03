Some Storms Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is 30% today, mainly in the early-to-mid afternoon. The chance for spotty downpours lingers at 20% late tonight and tomorrow morning, then climbs to 40% tomorrow afternoon and evening. Any storm could contain lightning, gusty winds, brief downpours, and possibly some small hail.

We'll begin in the 70s at sunrise with sunshine. Highs return to the mid 90s as humidity lingers today.

Wednesday's highs are limited to the low 90s due to the heightened storm chance.

Thursday's rain chance is only 20%, and highs remain in the low 90s.

Friday sees highs return to the upper 90s as slight humidity lingers.

The weekend ahead looks sunny and hot, with afternoon highs of 100° Saturday and 105° Sunday.

Nighttime lows climb from the 70s to near 80° over the weekend.

Highs hover near 105° early next week, then settle closer to 100° by the middle of next week.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.