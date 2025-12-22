Soggy Christmas in Las Vegas ahead due to atmospheric river

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Light, variable winds. Low: 48°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Light, variable winds. High: 68°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light, variable winds. Evening and overnight rain 30-60% chance. High: 67°

We're still on track for active weather this holiday week. It's going to be a soggy Christmas, and we will closely monitor the strength of this winter storm system as it gets closer, but it looks to be a pretty potent atmospheric river headed our way.

Before we get there, Monday will be fairly quiet with a high temperature of 68 degrees and partly cloudy skies in Las Vegas.

Right now, the first sprinkles are set to come down Tuesday evening (30 - 60% overnight). Tuesday will be cloudier as well.

Wednesday, Christmas Eve, we are looking at a 100% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley. Thursday, Christmas Day, we are looking at an 80% chance of rain. Wind speeds will pick up for these two days up to 15mph and gusts up to 25mph. Some remaining showers are expected to linger into Friday and Saturday.

We will likely see a few inches of snow accumulation in the Spring Mountains because of this system, and Las Vegas could see about a half inch of rain overall. Some urban ponding and flash flooding is also possible. No weather alerts have been issued locally yet.

This system will bring travel impacts for drivers!!

Much more activity with this Atmospheric River is focused on Los Angeles where the city could see several inches of rain. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some serious flooding in Southern California this week with mudslides. Several Flood Watches have been issued throughout the coast starting Tuesday.