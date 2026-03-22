Slight dip in temps coming Sunday and Monday to Las Vegas, but they'll still break records

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s

TOMORROW: Morning temps in the 70s quickly give way to the low 90s by the afternoon, more clouds on tap than we've seen the last few days

MONDAY & BEYOND: Monday highs in the low 90s will be the lowest over the next seven days as we climb back into the upper 90s by mid-week, setting new daily records every day

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Another day, another record-high temperature at Reid Airport, as our Extreme Heat Warning rolls on: 96° was Saturday's high, beating the previous record of 92° set in 2004.

It's the fourth consecutive daily high temp record we've broken in Las Vegas, and a degree shy of tying the all-time hottest March temperature of 97° that was set... yesterday.

We've also seen the most number of 90°+ days in a single March, surpassing the previous mark of three set in 2004 — that will certainly keep growing, too, as we're not forecast to be out of the 90s for over a week.

Most of our surrounding regions also saw records fall once again today, with a good chunk of southern Clark County exceeding the triple digit mark.

WATCH| Another high temperature record broken in Las Vegas, plus a look at our March temps

Another high temperature record broken in Las Vegas

We saw some more cloud cover today over the Las Vegas valley, which gave us a nice little reprieve from the heat during the late afternoon and early evening. So, too, did some breezes throughout the day, with gusts peaking near 30 mph at the airport this afternoon.

As we look towards Sunday and Monday, we'll see high temperatures a couple degrees cooler across the board thanks to a very small shortwave moving across the desert southwest (which was responsible for our cloud cover and gusty winds today). We're shooting for 94° at the airport tomorrow and 93° for Monday, both of which would be our "coolest" days in a while, yet would still break daily high temperature records.

The National Weather Service's Extreme Heat Warning is set to expire Sunday night at 8 p.m., and I don't expect that to change given what we're looking at temperature-wise tomorrow.

Las Vegas will return to the mid-90s by the middle of the week, but we'll be back in the low 90s towards the end of the week.

The good news is we're still cooling off at night — that's not going to change, even as we get back up into the upper 90s during the day next week — but overnight lows are still 15 or more degrees above normal for this time of year.

Whatever you have planned for the rest of your weekend (and the last day of Spring Break), be sure to take care of yourself and those around you: drink lots of water, wear a hat and sunscreen, and try to spend as much time indoors as you can.

Have a great weekend!