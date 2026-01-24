Slight Chance of Showers Tonight

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:45° Winds:W 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of am showers High:60° Winds:N 10-15 G20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:57° Winds: Light & Variable



Friday’s Haiku

Slight chance of showers

Mostly sunny tomorrow

Cool and breezy too

We have a slight chance of showers late tonight into early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves through, but moisture will be limited. More sunshine and wind on Saturday with gusts around 20 mph out of the north. Light winds by Saturday night. Sunday starts cold with lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s to low 60s this weekend. Dry and cool on Monday and milder temps return by midweek.