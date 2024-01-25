Mostly cloudy tonight. Slight chance of showers tomorrow with a weather system passing by. High pressure starts to build in on Friday and will continue to stay overhead through early next week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.
Slight Chance of Showers Tomorrow
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Wednesday, January 24
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 00:48:03-05
