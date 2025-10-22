TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:64° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: P.Cloudy. Slight chc of showers High:80° Winds:SE 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds:W 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

More clouds overnight

Slight chance of showers Wednesday

Highs in the eighties

A weak low pressure system moves into the region tonight bringing more clouds and a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. More sunshine returns Thursday as the system exits the region. The weekend is dry, but turning breezy as a strong system passes through the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts around 25-30 mph. Highs will hover near 80 degrees most of the week, low 70s to mid 70s next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.