TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:44° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers High:62° Winds:Light&Variable

SATURDAY: Mostlyunny High:59° Winds:N 5-10 G20



Thursday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

Slight chance of showers Friday

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. We have a slight chance of showers on Friday and into Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through, but moisture is limited. More sunshine and wind on Saturday with gusts around 20 mph out of the north. Lighter winds on Sunday. Highs in the 50s this weekend. Dry and cool on Monday with milder temps by midweek.