Sizzling Tuesday Temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas rises from the mid-and-upper 80s at sunrise into the 90s by 8:00 a.m. Continue to ensure that kids have plenty of water, a hat, sunglasses, and some sunscreen wouldn't hurt, either.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for highs of 111° from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This evening drops into the 90s, but not until after 10:00 p.m. Late night lows only drop to the mid-and-upper 80s.

Highs return to 110° Wednesday and 106° Thursday as afternoon southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph.

A slight uptick in monsoon humidity yields 10%-20% pop-up rain and storm chances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Las Vegas. A shift to highs between 100°-102° is expected from Friday through Monday.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.