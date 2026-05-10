Sizzling sunshine on Mother's Day!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72°

MOTHER'S DAY: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

MONDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

Temperatures are unseasonably hot this Mother's Day weekend in Southern Nevada. This high pressure system will keep skies clear all day so expect lots of sizzling sunshine. Stay safe! Limit outdoor exposure, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water.

We get even hotter with high temperatures remaining in the triple digits Monday and Tuesday.

Breezes and relatively cooler temperatures return mid-week with highs getting back to the 90s by Wednesday.

Check it out: beating the heat at the Henderson Art Festival!