Sizzling Sunday ahead

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 83°

TOMORROW: Decreasing cloud cover. Breezy with afternoon gusts up to 20mph. High: 106°

MONDAY: Sunny with afternoon breezes. High: 107°

Happy 250 America! Hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July holiday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Clark County on account of the fireworks for Sunday. If you're sensitive to smoke, limit outdoor exposure and keep windows/doors closed at home.

Sunday morning, expect decreasing cloud cover with some possible virga rain — these are leftovers from a tropical system that will not bring any meaningful impacts to Southern Nevada.

Get ready for sizzling temperatures this coming week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. We're looking at Las Vegas to finally see 110+ highs by mid-week, which means heat illness risk will increase. Stay safe — drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun when outdoors. Southerly breezes return Sunday and Monday afternoon with gusts around 20mph. That wind should help blow some leftover firework smoke out of the valley.