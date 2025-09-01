Sizzling Labor Day ahead!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 83°

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Hot and sunny. Light, variable breeze. High:106°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. N wind 5 to 8 mph. High: 101°

_____________________________________________________________

Are you spending Labor Day outside? It's going to be on the hotter side. Temperatures are continuing to climb through this long weekend due to high pressure building over the region. We're expecting a high temp of 113° at Lake Mead, so use caution on the water. Hydrate, seek shade and wear sunscreen. UV levels will be high between 12pm and 2pm and you could get a sunburn in as quick as 15 minutes. We're looking at the upper 70s to low 80s up in the Spring Mountains - so get up to the higher elevations if you'd like some cooler weather.

The system of high pressure will shift eastward Tuesday helping promote a return of monsoonal moisture to Southern Nevada. We're currently tracking a slight chance of rain and isolated t-storms Tuesday after 2pm. Temps will return to the 90s by next weekend.