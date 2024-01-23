Rain showers will continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Drier conditions by the evening hours. Rainfall totals .25"-.50". Snow levels around 7000' and we could see 12" of accumulations. Quiet weather by Wednesday and that will last through the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s this week.
Showers Will Continue Through Tuesday
Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Monday, January 22
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 00:50:32-05
Rain showers will continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Drier conditions by the evening hours. Rainfall totals .25"-.50". Snow levels around 7000' and we could see 12" of accumulations. Quiet weather by Wednesday and that will last through the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s this week.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.