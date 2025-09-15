Seasonal September temps in the 90s! Wet weather returns later this week

TODAY: Sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 96°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light & variable winds. Low: 74°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 97°

A mild warming trend continues in the region to kick off the work week. We'll see highs in the mid-90s in Las Vegas for the next few days with dry and sunny conditions.

This high pressure pattern in the Pacific Southwest will keep this relatively mild weather consistent through Wednesday in Southern Nevada. Temperatures are fairly seasonal for this time of year if not a degree or two above average.

Later into the work week we'll see a pattern shift in the forecast. Overnight on Thursday through next weekend we'll get the possibility to see showers and thunderstorms return to the region. Friday has a 50% chance of rain in Las Vegas but of course we are still a few too many days out to nail down exact timing and location of storms. Temperatures will also drop back to the low 90s Friday and we'll see more cloud cover.

The interesting thing about this wet weather pattern that will develop in the region is that it will possibly carry some precipitation (remnants) from Tropical Storm Mario which is traveling north outside of the Baja California Peninsula. We're still fine tuning the forecast to if we'll see any heavier rainfall with this system.

Are you wondering when you should wash your car? I was wondering the same thing. I think you're in the clear through mid-week, but might want to reschedule if you were thinking of getting a wash Friday.