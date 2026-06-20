Seasonably Warm This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 78° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 101° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 102° Winds: S 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny skies on Saturday

Seasonable temps

Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Sunny skies with seasonable temperatures this weekend. Breezy at times on Saturday with gusts around 25 mph, lighter winds on Sunday (Father’s Day). Enjoy the short break from the intense heat because high pressure builds back in next week and temperatures are going to be above average once again. Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe, everyone!

Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 pm. Winds: S 20-25 gusts 35 mph. Humidity: 5 to 15%. Impacts: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

