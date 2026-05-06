Seasonably Warm on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 57 ° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 85 ° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 92° Winds: Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures begin warming up starting on Wednesday as high pressure builds in. Highs will reach into the mid 80s on Wednesday and will continue warming through the rest of the week. Hotter this weekend with highs near 100 under mostly sunny skies. We could see our first 100 degree day on Monday.