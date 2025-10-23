Seasonably Warm and Sunny on Thursday

TONIGHT: Slight chc of showers Low:60° Winds:SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:W 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds: NW 5-10





Wednesday’s Haiku

Slight chance of showers

Sunny and warm on Thursday

Seasonable temps



We may see a stray shower late tonight as an area of low pressure remains over the region. More sunshine returns Thursday as the system exits the region. The weekend is dry with more clouds and breezier as a strong system passes through the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts around 20-25 mph. Highs will hover near 80 degrees through Saturday, then 70s by Sunday. Dry weather continues next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.