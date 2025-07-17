Scattered Storms Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This afternoon brings a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty outflow winds can be expected. The rain chance lingers at 30% tonight, rises to 50% Friday afternoon, and fades to 10% Saturday.

Temperatures start in the 80s again with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are limited to the upper 90s today and tomorrow. This will be the first time in two weeks we avoid the triple digits. Increased monsoon moisture brings a mostly cloudy sky today, tonight, and tomorrow.

Apart from any thunderstorms, it will be breezy this afternoon, with south winds at 15-25 mph. While the chance for gusty thunderstorm-related winds continues Friday, the rest of the time, the wind will be light at 5-15 mph.

Saturday yields a 10% rain and storm chance, otherwise it looks partly cloudy, still a bit muggy, and warmer as highs are back to 103° with light winds at 5-15 mph.

Sunday and early next week sees the humidity drop and a dry pattern return. Highs are back between 100° and 105° during this stretch. Wind gusts reach 25 mph mph on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Lows at night in Las Vegas this week and next week range from the low to mid 80s.

Smoke, mainly aloft, continues to swirl around Southern Nevada as wildfires burn in Nye County, northern Arizona, and central Utah. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to smoke and other pollution.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.