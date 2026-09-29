Scattered storms in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Chance of showers & storms Low: 66° Winds: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 84° Winds: NE 15-20 G 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 92° Winds: NW 5-15



Monday’s Haiku

Sixties overnight

Chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

Highs in the eighties

Chance of showers and storms through tonight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will be associated with these storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers and storms around on Tuesday as the area of low pressure remains over the region. Drier weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Warmer temperatures by the weekend.

