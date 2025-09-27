Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:72 ° Winds:SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms High:85° Winds: Light & Variable

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms High:84° Winds:SE 5-10



Friday's Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Scattered T-Storms this weekend

Highs in the eighties

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60 and 70s. The low pressure system will stay over the region through the weekend giving us scattered showers and storms, but there will be dry time. The main concerns will be heavy downpours, gusty outflow winds and lightning. Highs will reach into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Drier conditions with some wind early next week with highs in the 80s.

