Scattered Showers and Storms on Tuesday

Showers and storms continue late tonight. Some showers and storms again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Drier on Thursday as the low pressure system moves out of the region. Less humidity and hotter temperatures return late this week and into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. Highs in the upper 90s by Friday, then triple digits Saturday. The triple digits will continue into early next week.
