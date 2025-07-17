Scattered Showers and Storms in Southern Nevada

Scattered showers and storms around this afternoon and tonight. Flood Watch is in effect until 11 pm tonight. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain as they move through.

Chance of showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours and into Friday. Brief heavy downpours and gusty outflow winds will be the main hazards. Slight chance of showers and storms on Saturday (10%)

Below normal temps on Friday (98) and back the triple digits on Saturday (103)

Dry weather on Sunday with highs around average and will continue through early next week. Breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph. Highs (103-105)

