Scattered Showers and Storms Again on Friday

TONIGHT: Chc of showers & storms Low:68 ° Winds: E 5-10

FRIDAY: Sct showers & storms High:83° Winds: E 5-10

SATURDAY: Sct showers & storms High:82° Winds: S 5-10 G:20





Thursday’s Haiku

The rain continues

Showers and storms on Friday

Highs in the eighties



Scattered showers and storms tonight with lows in upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms on Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla continues to move into Southern Nevada. Chance of showers on Saturday, then we dry out by Sunday. Highs in the 80s through Saturday. Dry and cooler by Sunday with highs in the 70s and the 70s will stick around next week. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.